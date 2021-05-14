STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commission warns of action against schools forcing parents to clear dues in Andhra

Justice Kantha Rao was of the opinion that schools and colleges must allow the students to attend online lessons from a humanitarian perspective.

Published: 14th May 2021 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:12 PM

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   All educational institutions must adhere strictly to the Supreme Court instructions on online classes, said Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) chairman Justice R Kantha Rao. 

A few days ago, the SC had said the institutes must be lenient in collection of fees in view of the fact that online classes reduce the management burden, and as students’ parents were already reeling under the Covid crisis.

Justice Kantha Rao on Thursday was responding to a slew of complaints that several educational institutions were not providing the students links for the online classes citing tuition fee arrears.
 “We will take immediate action against educational institutions if parents are troubled to pay the fees for the online classes.” 

 “Last academic year, schools remained closed for a long time due to the Covid-induced lockdown. As a result of this, expenses towards fuel, electricity, maintenance, water, stationery, etc. were saved. All these factors should also be taken into consideration as was stated by the Supreme Court,” he added. 
