STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Every district should complete 1 crore man days by June 21: Andhra government

Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M Girija Shankar and other officials were present. 

Published: 14th May 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Directing the officials to expedite the works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that every district should facilitate one crore person days each by June 21.

Stating that the Centre sanctioned 20 crore person days to the state for the fiscal 2021-22, the minister directed the officials to work in the direction of achieving 27 crore man days.During a review meeting with the officials on MGNREGS, sand policy, YSR Jalakala schemes through a video conference on Thursday, Peddireddy said 518 lakh person days were completed under MGNREGS by May 13 and asked the officials to complete 1,046 lakh man days by the end of May.

Making it clear that no irregularities will be allowed in sand mining and transportation, the Minister said that Joint Collectors, Mining officials along with Special Enforcement Bureau should conduct raids. Explaining that the Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited will take up sand excavation and sales from Monday, AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy said that they have handed over the guidelines pertaining to sand mining and sales to the agency.

When the official informed that 18 lakh tonnes of sand was kept as reserve to meet the demand in monsoon, the minister directed them to increase the stock to 30 lakh tonnes and wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to avoid scarcity of the construction material. 

Underscoring the need for speeding up the activity of drilling bores under YSR Jala Kala, he said as against the 1,60,974 applications, ground water survey was completed for 21,659 applications and administrative sanction was given for 12,048 so far and wanted the officials to go through the remaining applications and give the necessary approvals at the earliest. Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M Girija Shankar and other officials were present. 

JPVL TO TAKE OVER SAND OPERATION FROM MONDAY
Explaining that the Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited will take up sand excavation and sales from Monday, AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Vice Chairman and MD and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy said that they have handed over the guidelines pertaining to sand mining and sales to the agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp