Every district should complete 1 crore man days by June 21: Andhra government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to expedite the works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that every district should facilitate one crore person days each by June 21.

Stating that the Centre sanctioned 20 crore person days to the state for the fiscal 2021-22, the minister directed the officials to work in the direction of achieving 27 crore man days.During a review meeting with the officials on MGNREGS, sand policy, YSR Jalakala schemes through a video conference on Thursday, Peddireddy said 518 lakh person days were completed under MGNREGS by May 13 and asked the officials to complete 1,046 lakh man days by the end of May.

Making it clear that no irregularities will be allowed in sand mining and transportation, the Minister said that Joint Collectors, Mining officials along with Special Enforcement Bureau should conduct raids. Explaining that the Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited will take up sand excavation and sales from Monday, AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy said that they have handed over the guidelines pertaining to sand mining and sales to the agency.

When the official informed that 18 lakh tonnes of sand was kept as reserve to meet the demand in monsoon, the minister directed them to increase the stock to 30 lakh tonnes and wanted the officials to prepare an action plan to avoid scarcity of the construction material.

Underscoring the need for speeding up the activity of drilling bores under YSR Jala Kala, he said as against the 1,60,974 applications, ground water survey was completed for 21,659 applications and administrative sanction was given for 12,048 so far and wanted the officials to go through the remaining applications and give the necessary approvals at the earliest. Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M Girija Shankar and other officials were present.

JPVL TO TAKE OVER SAND OPERATION FROM MONDAY

Explaining that the Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited will take up sand excavation and sales from Monday, AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Vice Chairman and MD and Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy said that they have handed over the guidelines pertaining to sand mining and sales to the agency.