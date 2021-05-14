STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Explore options to ramp up vaccine production: Jagan to Centre 

Says vaccination is the only way left, but in view of limited production, it is imperative for all to learn to co-exist with Covid with all precautions for the time being

Published: 14th May 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reiterated that the Centre should explore alternatives to ramp up Covid vaccine production in order to fill the gaps in the vaccination drive and meet the existing demand.“In the fight against the Covid pandemic, vaccination is the only way left for the people.  However, in view of the limited production of vaccines, it is imperative for all to learn to co-exist with coronavirus with all precautions for the time being,” the Chief Minister said. 

It must be mentioned here that Jagan was among the first to call for technology transfer of manufacturing Covaxin to ramp up its production. In this regard, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a couple of days ago, suggesting that he direct Bharat Biotech to transfer technology of manufacturing Covaxin and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to interested and capable companies for producing the vaccine. 

He urged the Prime Minister to explore the possibility of involving all such production firms and enable them with technology, intellectual property rights, patents etc to deliver the vaccine as quickly and affordable as possible.  He suggested that anyone who can manufacture or is interested in manufacturing the vaccine should be encouraged to do so in the larger public interest. Entire manufacturing capacity should be mobilised and put to use in this testing time, he had said in his letter. 

People wait for vaccine by maintaining physical distance at a school in Gunadala in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

Following Jagan’s letter to the Prime Minister, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and several other leaders from non-BJP ruled states shot off a letter to the Prime Minister with similar suggestions. On Thursday, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said in the wake of suggestions pouring in that Covaxin should be given to other companies for manufacturing, Bharat Biotech has welcomed it.

Stating that  the vaccine is inactivated live virus and this is done only in BSL3 labs, he said not every company has this capability. “We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies which want to manufacture Covaxin should do it together. The government will assist so that capacity is increased,” Paul said. 

During the release of financial assistance to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there are  26 crore people in the 45 years and above category in the country and each of them has to be given two doses, that is, a total of 52 crore doses are needed. 

“If we take those between 18 and 45 years, the country’s population in this category is 60 crore, that is 120 crore doses are required to vaccinate them. That is, a total 172 crore doses are needed to vaccinate these two groups alone. Till date, only 18 crore doses were released and administered, that is just 10-11 %,” he explained 

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 1.48 crore people in the 45+ age group and the State needs 2.96 crore doses. There are two crore people in the 18-45 age group and four crore doses are needed to vaccinate them. That is, the State requires nearly 7 crore doses to administer vaccines to these two groups. However, till date only 10-11 per cent of it was received, he said. 

Only two companies are manufacturing vaccines across the country with just seven crore doses per month. While Bharat Biotech is producing one lakh doses , Serum Institute is making six lakh doses a day. With this situation, the fight against Covid would get rather difficult, Jagan said. 

State needs 7 cr vaccines  

  • In AP, there are 1.48 crore people in 45+ age group and the State needs 2.96 crore doses. There are 2 cr people in the 18-45 age group and its needs four crore doses
  • State needs nearly 7 cr doses to administer vaccines to these two groups. However, till date only 10-11 per cent of it was received
  • Jagan said only two companies are manufacturing vaccines in the country with just seven crore doses per month, affecting the fight against the virus
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jagan mohan reddy
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp