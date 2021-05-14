STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospital employees nabbed for stealing and selling Remdesivir in Andhra

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons for illegally selling four Remedesiver vials near Nethaji Bridge under Krishna Lanka Police station limits here on Thursday. 

Remdesivir

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons for illegally selling four Remedesiver vials near Nethaji Bridge under Krishna Lanka Police station limits here on Thursday. Acting on a tip off, a team of SEB personnel led by special officer M Satti Babu conducted a surprise check and recovered the four vials. 

The accused, K Kiran and P Prabhu Charan, were identified as residents of AS Nagar and Chitti Nagar. 
In the preliminary investigation, the SEB officials found out that Kiran bought Remedesiver from hospitals in Hyderabad, and sold each vial for as much as Rs 27,000 with the help of Murali.

The two accused were later shifted to Krishna Lanka Police Station for further questioning and investigation, SEB officials said. In another incident, an SCB team under the supervision of assistant director K Raja Bhanu and drug inspectors laid a trap and purchased eight vials of COVIFOR (Remedesiver) from one Y Sandesh-ICU night in-charge of Srikara Hospital, Vijayawada at `40,000 per vial. 

The team along with Vigilance circle inspector Ashok Kumar filed a complaint in the Patamata police station. Further investigation revealed that Sandesh, A Srinivasa Rao (another employee of Srikara Hospital), and T Chinnakotaiah (ICU Technician, Chikitsa Hospital) were stealing Covifor from the ICUs.

