Andhra MLC election postponed due to Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission has decided to put off the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in view of the prevailing COVID- 19 pandemic, state Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand said on Thursday.

Three Council seats under the MLAs quota would fall vacant on May 31 upon the retirement of sitting members at the end of their six-year term. Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff of the TDP, Somu Veerraju of the BJP and D C Govinda Reddy of the YSRC are set to retire from the Council. The Commission said it will take a decision in the matter at an appropriate time.