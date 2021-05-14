STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Toll goes past 9000 after 89 more die

Active Covid-19 caseload breaches 2 L as state adds 22,399 infections, 18,638 recoveries

Published: 14th May 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Representational image (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   For the first time, the number of active coronavirus cases crossed the two-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 2,01,042, as the state added 22,399 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. Eighty nine casualties reported in the same period took the state’s Covid toll past 9,000.According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new cases emerged from over 96,000 samples tested in the 24 hours. 

East Godavari reported the highest spike of over 3,000 new infections taking its total to 1.73 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts in the state. A total of ten districts reported over 1,000 new infections even as the surge in Srikakulam was the lowest, 824.  With the fresh additions, the cumulative cases in Nellore inched closer to the one lakh mark, and crossed 90,000 in Srikakulam.  

The cumulative cases in the state has now went past 13.66 lakh mark from 1.77 crore tests performed so far.Recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 18,638 taking the total number of people cured till now to 11.56 lakh. 

The highest active cases are in East Godavari (27,000), and the lowest in Vizianagaram  district (8,766).
The state reported the same number of deaths as on Wednesday. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh fatalities each, Chittoor and East Godavari nine each, Krishna and Prakasam eight each, Srikakulam seven, Guntur six, Nellore five, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari four each and Anantapur three in 24 hours. The toll in Vizianagaram crossed 400 even as Chittoor has reported the highest number of Covid deaths (1,068).

OVER 3,000 TEST POSITIVE IN EAST GODAVARI
East Godavari reported the highest daily spike of over 3,000 new infections taking its total to 1.73 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts in the state. It also saw nine new fatalities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp