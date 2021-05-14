Toll goes past 9000 after 89 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the number of active coronavirus cases crossed the two-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 2,01,042, as the state added 22,399 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. Eighty nine casualties reported in the same period took the state’s Covid toll past 9,000.According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new cases emerged from over 96,000 samples tested in the 24 hours.

East Godavari reported the highest spike of over 3,000 new infections taking its total to 1.73 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts in the state. A total of ten districts reported over 1,000 new infections even as the surge in Srikakulam was the lowest, 824. With the fresh additions, the cumulative cases in Nellore inched closer to the one lakh mark, and crossed 90,000 in Srikakulam.

The cumulative cases in the state has now went past 13.66 lakh mark from 1.77 crore tests performed so far.Recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 18,638 taking the total number of people cured till now to 11.56 lakh.

The highest active cases are in East Godavari (27,000), and the lowest in Vizianagaram district (8,766).

The state reported the same number of deaths as on Wednesday. Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh fatalities each, Chittoor and East Godavari nine each, Krishna and Prakasam eight each, Srikakulam seven, Guntur six, Nellore five, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari four each and Anantapur three in 24 hours. The toll in Vizianagaram crossed 400 even as Chittoor has reported the highest number of Covid deaths (1,068).

OVER 3,000 TEST POSITIVE IN EAST GODAVARI

East Godavari reported the highest daily spike of over 3,000 new infections taking its total to 1.73 lakh, the highest among the 13 districts in the state. It also saw nine new fatalities