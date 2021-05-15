100-bed care centre opened at Ongole GGH

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy on Friday launched a 100-bed Covid care centre on the premises of Ongole government general hospital. He had earlier assured to provide Rs 35 lakh for the CCC. The minister has also promised to donate Rs 15 lakh for 100 oxygen beds on the 2nd floor of the hospital.

“We will do our best to provide best treatment to all Covid patients in the government hospital (RIMS). I will donate another Rs 15 lakh for laying of oxygen supply pipeline to the 100 beds on the upper floor of the hospital soon. Remdesivir will be provided at RIMS for free of cost, and discussions with a pharma company are underway,” Balineni said, and urged philanthropists to contribute to fight Covid.

Meanwhile, Prakasam district reported 1,265 new Covid-19 cases on Friday taking total to 88,683, from which 17,711 were active. On the other hand, the recoveries increased to 70,276 and the toll remained at 696 as there were no deaths in a 24-hour period.

Among the 1,265 new positives, 171 were from Ongole, 103 from Chimakurthy, 50 from Singarayakonda, 48 from Kanigiri, 46 from Parchur, 42 from Podili, 38 from Yaddanapudi, and 36 from Darsi

A total of 45 areas registered cases in two digits.Also, the GGH (RIMS) received 10 KL oxygen on Thursday, which might last the hospital for two days, Dr T Muralikrishna Reddy, deputy superintendent said. More supply was expected on Friday night or the subsequent morning.