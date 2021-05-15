Andhra Pradesh records 22,018 Covid cases, 96 deaths in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let-up in the Covid-19 situation in the state as 22,018 cases emerged from 89,087 samples tested in 24 hours till Friday 9 am. The overall caseload in the state stood at 13,88,803, out of which 2,03,787 were active, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19).

The state has tested a total of 1,77,91,220 samples till date, after which the positivity rate stood at 7.81 per cent. Andhra Pradesh also reported 19,177 recoveries and another 96 deaths. While case fatality rate remained stable at 0.66 per cent, the recovery rate was 84.6 per cent and the active case ratio was about 15 per cent.

East Godavari for the second consecutive day reported more than three thousand cases. Chittoor with 2,708 new cases stood second followed by Anantapur (2,213), Visakhapatnam (2,200), Guntur (1,733) and Nellore (1,733). The least number of cases in the 24 hours was reported from Srikakulam (695).

East Godavari district also continued led the table of active cases (28,130), followed by Chittoor (22,169) and Visakhapatnam (20,557). Vizianagaram has the least number of active cases (8,587). Out of 13 districts, seven have reported more than one lakh cases each with East Godavari leading the table with 1,76,803 cases, followed by Chittoor with 1,51,168.

With 96 new casualties against 89 a day earlier, the toll rose to 9,173 In 24 hours, Anantapur had 11 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam 10 each, Vizianagaram nine, Chittoor and Krishna eight each, Guntur and Nellore seven each, Kurnool and Srikakulam six each. Kadapa district reported four deaths. There was an improvement in recoveries in the last 24 hours.