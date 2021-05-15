STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP opposes Telangana curbs on ambulances on borders 

In a press statement on Friday, Somu Veerraju found fault with the Telangana government’s decision.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vehemently opposing Telangana government’s order to restrict ambulances from Andhra Pradesh at the state borders, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju held Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the reported deaths of two people after being denied entry to the neighbouring state. He also appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to have a dialogue with the Telangana government on the issue and give clarity on the same. 

In a press statement on Friday, Somu Veerraju found fault with the Telangana government’s decision. “KCR government’s actions amount to contempt of court. He should change his adamant nature. As per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, AP still has rights over Hyderabad. Hyderabad is a medical hub not just for the country but for the world as well. KCR should take the responsibility of the two deaths because of his government’s actions,” he demanded.

He added that the BJP would write a letter to the Centre to ensure that a similar situation would not recur in the future. “We have already spoken to Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy,” he added.Rajya Sabha member (BJP) from AP and former union minister Suresh Prabhu also appealed to Telangana government to allow ambulances at the borders. 

