Chandanotsavam kicks off sans devotees

VISAKHAPATNAM: Annual Chandanotsavam began after suprabhatam amidst chanting of vedic hymns at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam hills in the early hours on Friday. Chandana Yatra is being celebrated in ‘ekantam’ for the second consecutive year due to the Covid situation.

As per the temple tradition, hereditary trustee and chairperson Sanchaiata Gajapatiraju had the first darshan of the nija rupa of the deity. Later, minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao presented silk clothes on behalf of the state government to the deity. Sanchaiata said she was overwhelmed and blessed after having nija rupa darshan of the deity. She said she offered silk clothes to the lord and sought his blessings for all of humanity.

She hoped that Chandanotsavam will be celebrated with all devotees next year. This is for the second time the Chandana Yatra, which draws lakhs of devotees every year, was held in ‘ekantam’ and no devotee was allowed for darshan.Executive officer Suryakala said all rituals of Chandana yatra were performed in ‘ekantam’. She said special prayers were offered to the deity seeking good health of all people. She hoped that next year situation would be normal and devotees will participate in chandana yatra.

Later in the evening, sahasra ghata abhishekam with holy waters was performed to the deity and archana was performed. Meanwhile, Simhachalam temple which has been closed for devotees since May 10 for six days will be reopened to devotees from Sunday. Devotees will be allowed for darshan for two hours from 7.30 am every day.