CID nabs rebel MP Raju for promoting contempt against Andhra Pradesh govt, hate speech

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP CID arrested K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, rebel YSRC MP of Narasapuram, from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday. He was arrested for his alleged ‘hate speeches’ against certain communities and spreading ‘disaffection’ against the government.

A case was registered against the MP under Section 124A (Sedition — Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the government), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 r/w and 120 B of the IPC.

According to sources, Additional Director General (CID) PV Sunil Kumar ordered an inquiry against Raju and during investigation, it was revealed that through his speeches on a regular basis, the MP was indulging in systematic and schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities and, attacking various government dignitaries in such a way as to cause loss of faith in the government, which they represent.

It was also found that Raju’s speeches and actions brought hatred and contempt against the State government. Following the preliminary inquiry report, on the directions of the Additional DG, a team went to the residence of the MP in Hyderabad and arrested him.

His family members were given notice of his arrest. Tension prevailed for some time when personnel of the Central force provided as a security to the MP, resisted his arrest. But, they relented later. The MP was brought to Guntur in a car amid tight security. He will be produced in court after the conduct of medical examination.

Reacting to his father’s arrest, the MP’s son Bharath described it as ‘unjustified’. “They barged into our house around 3:30 pm and did not show us any arrest warrant. They dragged my father away, who underwent heart bypass surgery four months ago. Today was my father’s birthday, and he was unceremoniously arrested,” he said and alleged that the CID personnel acted more like goons than police.

Naidu condemns arrest

Condemning the arrest of YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju by the AP CID officials when he was celebrating his birthday with family and friends in Hyderabad on Friday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of targeting the leaders who are opposing the government and not taking any action for saving people’s lives from the coronavirus.

Naidu described the YSRC regime as a ‘terrorist government.’ The YSRC has no belief in the rights of the citizens to question the decisions of the government, he alleged.