STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drug control sleuths nab duo selling Remdesivir for Rs 35,000 on black market in Vizag

Drug control personnel had earlier busted the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders in the city last week

Published: 15th May 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another decoy operation, drug control personnel have nabbed two persons from MVP Colony for selling COVID-19 medicines illegally and fleecing gullible people in the city. They were reportedly selling each vial of Remdesivir for Rs 35,000 each.

Assistant director drug control administration K Rajitha said here on Saturday said two persons involved in the black marketing of Remdesvir were caught during the decoy operation.

Drugs inspector (vigilance) Suneeta posing as a relative of a patient who is in need of Remdesivir injections made a decoy call on Friday to a phone number obtained from another patient's relative. A person named Suresh answered the call and he gave the phone number of Rakesh.

When Suneetha contacted Rakesh over phone, he told her that he has six Remdesivir injections and the price is Rs 35,000 each (Rs 2.10 lakh for 6 vials). Suneeta along with PNVVS Kalyani of the department waited for Rakesh (Visakhapatnam sales) near a hospital in MVP colony as she told Rakesh her relative was admitted in the hospital.

Rakesh along with another person G Brahmaji came to meet Suneetha to hand over the injections. The drug control personnel immediately nabbed the duo. They recovered three Covifor injections (Hetero) and three Redyx-L injections (Dr Reddy's) along with Rs 44,000 in cash from the duo. Drugs inspectors Suneetha and Kalyani lodged a complaint with the MVP police station.

The assistant director said Rakesh and Brahmaji have disclosed that they are getting the injections from a doctor. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

It may be mentioned here that drug control personnel had earlier busted the black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders last week. They conducted a decoy operation and nabbed a man identified as Jagadeesh and seized 12 oxygen cylinders from him during the raid on his residence in sector 3 of MVP Colony in the city on May 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Visakhapatnam
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp