Effective resource management ensures no shortage of beds in Kurnool GGH

KURNOOL: Unlike other government hospitals in the State which are facing acute shortage of oxygen and ICU beds with the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Government General Hospital in the city has enough beds to meet the demand due to efficient management of its resources.About 950 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the GGH. Of the total, 70 patients are on ventilators and 750 on oxygen support. On an average, 110 Covid patients are admitted to the GGH a day, while 30-40 patients are discharged.

About 30 per cent of the total patients in the GGH are from neighbouring Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka. Speaking to TNIE, GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said they are not denying admission to patients coming from neighbouring districts though the active caseload in Kurnool is high.

The GGH has an oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 21.5 KLD. Out of the total quantity, 16.5 KLD is consumed. The GGH gets oxygen tankers every day to replenish the stock. In addition to it, a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) unit with a capacity of 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute is ready for use to meet the additional requirements of the GGH.

Adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to efficient management of its resources, the Superintendent said. As per the directions of District Collector G Veerapandian, 200 more oxygen beds in German sheds are being arranged on the GGH premises with all necessary medical infrastructure, he said.

“We are committed to providing quality medical services to Covid patients. Our team of doctors and medical staff are discharging their duties with dedication to ensure speedy recovery of Covid patients, which helps ease pressure on hospital beds,” Dr Narendranath Reddy added.