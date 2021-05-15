STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Effective resource management ensures no shortage of beds in Kurnool GGH

Adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to efficient management of its resources, the Superintendent said. 

Published: 15th May 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to efficient management of its resources.

Adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to efficient management of its resources.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Unlike other government hospitals in the State which are facing acute shortage of oxygen and ICU beds with the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Government General Hospital in the city has enough beds to meet the demand due to efficient management of its resources.About 950 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the GGH. Of the total, 70 patients are on ventilators and 750 on oxygen support. On an average, 110 Covid patients are admitted to the GGH a day, while 30-40 patients are discharged.

About 30 per cent of the total patients in the GGH are from neighbouring Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka. Speaking to TNIE, GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said they are not denying admission to patients coming from neighbouring districts though the active caseload in Kurnool is high. 

The GGH has an oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 21.5 KLD. Out of the total quantity, 16.5 KLD is consumed. The GGH gets oxygen tankers every day to replenish the stock. In addition to it, a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) unit with a capacity of 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute is ready for use to meet the additional requirements of the GGH. 

Adequate number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to efficient management of its resources, the Superintendent said. As per the directions of District Collector G Veerapandian, 200 more oxygen beds in German sheds are being arranged on the GGH premises with all necessary medical infrastructure, he said.

“We are committed to providing quality medical services to Covid patients. Our team of doctors and medical staff are discharging their duties with dedication to ensure speedy recovery of Covid patients, which helps ease pressure on hospital beds,” Dr Narendranath Reddy added.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool GGH beds COVID patients coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp