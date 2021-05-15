Expedite tender process for Covid vaccine: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Urging Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to make committed efforts to buy and administer Covid vaccine at free of cost to the AP people to save them from the severe Coronavirus second wave, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh while hailing the government’s decision to positively accept the “advice given by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu” to go for global tenders, felt that the tenders process should be expedited.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Lokesh observed that the government was causing further delay in finalising tenders, making payments and signing contracts by keeping the last date of receiving tenders on June 3.

“Given the worldwide demand for vaccines, the state government action will delay the vaccine procurement beyond July. You must explain the lack of action in procuring vaccines in the first five months of 2021. At this rate of snail-paced initiatives, we risk the health of lakhs of people,’’ he said and sought a white paper on the action plan for administering free vaccine to all the people in the State.