Students find comfort in yoga, gardening

Deepika Kolluru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way education is perceived around the world. Unlike previous batches, students of the pandemic era are experiencing an unpleasant merry-go-round.Amidst unprecedented changes, and uncertainty all around, some students shed light on what keeps them going on and motivated.

D Praveena, a civil service aspirant from Srikakulam, says the present situation is the best time for introspection and betterment. “My UPSC preparations are keeping me sane. I want to bring or at least be a part of the change I want. On the contrary, many of my friends have started turning their hobbies into a career after the last year’s lockdown.”

A Harika says she turns to writing when the Covid situation makes her feel down and low. A BBA graduate from Visakhapatnam, Harika is driven by her life goals that serve as motivation for her to study. “Sometimes I am upset with what is happening around me. Whenever I feel low, I think a lot and I write about it. I feel better after writing. I take a break and start my work from where I left off.”

M Prasanna’s approach to deal with stress is quite different from youngsters of his age. “Yoga and gardening are my coping mechanisms. Doing yoga every morning keeps me energetic throughout the day. I am studying for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) entrance examination when I don’t even know the tentative exam date. Nurturing my plants in-between helps me stay calm and hopeful,” says M Prasanna, a BBA graduate from Vizianagaram.Meanwhile, Hari Prasad, an educator, says online teaching has its own perks while admitting that it is quite a task for students to concentrate on studies and constantly stay motivated in the Covid-19 era.