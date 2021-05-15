STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students find comfort in yoga, gardening

Amidst unprecedented changes, and uncertainty all around, some students shed light on what keeps them going on and motivated. 

Published: 15th May 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Exercise

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Deepika Kolluru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way education is perceived around the world. Unlike previous batches, students of the pandemic era are  experiencing an unpleasant merry-go-round.Amidst unprecedented changes, and uncertainty all around, some students shed light on what keeps them going on and motivated. 

D Praveena, a civil service aspirant from Srikakulam, says the present situation is the best time for introspection and betterment. “My UPSC preparations are keeping me sane. I want to bring or at least be a part of the change I want. On the contrary, many of my friends have started turning their hobbies into a career after the last year’s lockdown.” 

A Harika says she turns to writing when the Covid situation makes her feel down and low. A BBA graduate from Visakhapatnam, Harika is driven by her life goals that serve as motivation for her to study. “Sometimes I am upset with what is happening around me. Whenever I feel low, I think a lot and I write about it. I feel better after writing. I take a break and start my work from where I left off.”

M Prasanna’s approach to deal with stress is quite different from youngsters of his age. “Yoga and gardening are my coping mechanisms. Doing yoga every morning keeps me energetic throughout the day. I am studying for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) entrance examination when I don’t even know the tentative exam date. Nurturing my plants in-between helps me stay calm and hopeful,” says M Prasanna, a BBA graduate from Vizianagaram.Meanwhile, Hari Prasad, an educator, says online teaching has its own perks while admitting that it is quite a task for students to concentrate on studies and constantly stay motivated in the Covid-19 era. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Andhra Pradesh students yoga
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp