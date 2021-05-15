STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam gets Covid Care Centre with 300 oxygen beds  

All the beds are equipped with alternative oxygen support as there are oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:53 AM

Ministers K Kanna Babu, Alla Nani and M Srinivasa Rao and MP V Vijayasai Reddy go round the 300-bed Covid Care Centre in Vizag on Friday.

Ministers K Kanna Babu, Alla Nani and M Srinivasa Rao and MP V Vijayasai Reddy go round the 300-bed Covid Care Centre in Vizag on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 300-oxygen bed Covid Care Centre, inaugurated by ministers Alla Nani, K Kanna Babu and M Srinivasa Rao, will ease the pressure for oxygen beds to some extent in the district. The CCC, set up by Pragati Bharati Foundation of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, will be an ideal centre in the State, Nani said. 

He described it as a ultramodern hospital with all facilities for Covid treatment. A four-level system will ensure smooth supply of oxygen to patients. All the beds are equipped with alternative oxygen support as there are oxygen concentrators and cylinders. This will ensure that there is no disruption in oxygen supply, he said. 

During the first wave of Covid, only 40 MT of oxygen was required for patients. Now, the requirement has gone up to 600 MT. AP is ahead of other States in initiating measures to combat Covid effectively, he said.
Vijayasai said the CCC was set up to overcome the shortage of oxygen beds. Availability of beds will be displayed on LCD screen at the reception centre. All medicines will be given free of cost, the YSRC MP said.

