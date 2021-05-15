We are striving to control flow of people, vehicles: SP 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal went to various areas of Ongole on Friday evening to inspect the enforcement of partial curfew restrictions. The SP started off on a bike from the District Police Office giving instructions to the on-duty police officers on the effective enforcement of the partial curfew norms. As partial curfew is being enforced, shops are permitted to operate only during 6 am to 12 noon only.

The SP said that steps have been taken to control the flow of vehicles on the roads after 12 noon and by controlling the traffic beyond the stipulated times the spread of corona spread can be curtailed, thereby reducing the pressure on the hospitals.

Kaushal informed that permission is given only for emergency services and medical purposes after 12 noon, while shopping and travelling in groups is strictly prohibited. He said barricades should be set up at vital points to check flow of people and vehicles. The SP gave several instructions to the Ongole Municipal Corporation staff who are on curfew enforcement duty.