'YSR AP One' will be strengthened: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has asserted that the ‘YSR AP One’, which acts as a one-stop resource and support centre for investors, would be strengthened.

Interacting with the representatives of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) through a video conference on Friday and going through the presentation given by them with regard to the steps to be taken for attracting large-scale investments and mega industries to the State, the minister said that the State government will take all the initiatives for development of industries in Andhra Pradesh.

The BCG submitted a preliminary report to the minister suggesting six proposals and some immediate changes and reforms in the industries department to strengthen ‘YSR AP One’. After enquiring about the functioning of single desk portals in other states and countries, the minister asserted that the YSR AP One should have more features to support the investors .

Complimenting the observation and research made by BCG, Goutham Reddy, however, told the representatives to discuss with Industries department special chief secretary and director and the MD of the APIIC.