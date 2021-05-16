100-bed Covid-19 hospital in Vijayawada to ease pressure on New GGH: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 100-bed dedicated Covid-19 Hospital has been opened at Venue Convention Centre in Vijayawada. The hospital has oxygen beds, which will serve as an extension for State Covid- 19 Hospital, Collector A Md Imtiaz said, after inaugurating the facility on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that the patient count has increased rapidly at the State Covid-19 Hospital (New GGH) during the second wave of the virus. To ease out the pressure, the newly inaugurated facility will treat the Covid-19 patients in critical condition.

He commended the efforts of Srujana Foundation for their assistance in setting up the hospital here. In addition to those receiving treatment, the foundation also came forward to provide drinking water and dining duty doctors facilities to the medical staff, he said.

The Collector said that arrangements were also being made at the Covid-19 hospital for specialist doctors treating the virus at the private hospitals.

Initially, 10 hospitals came forward to offer treatment for 10 beds in the Covid- 19 hospital, and 10 more hospitals will join the duties in the second phase.

Instructions were given to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials to arrange mobile toilets and ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the premises. A team of officials, led by District Covid-19 Nodal Officer L Siva Shankar, are preparing a plan of action for the oxygen for the hospital, he added.

Later, Imtiaz convened a meeting with representatives of various private hospitals and sought their support on a rotation basis for functioning the 100-bed Covid-19 hospital at Venue Convention Centre.

Each hospital should deploy a specialist doctor or a pulmonologist, three staff nurses, three nursing orderlies and follow duty medical officers, he said.

Siva Shankar asked each network hospital to allocate 50 per cent of the beds with a humanitarian perspective rather than a business perspective. Adding that services under Aarogyasri should not be denied.