Krishna district announces lucky dip for recovered Covid-19 patients

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration will offer cash prizes to some Covid patients after their discharge from Covid Care Centres (CCC), said collector A Md Imtiaz.

Three patients who are discharged from CCCs across the district will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 through lucky draw every Monday.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the collector said Covid patients are being treated by expert doctors at seven CCCs in the district.

“We are providing treatment based on the condition of the symptoms and medical reports. A majority of those who test positive prefer hospitals over CCCs. Those who recover and are discharged from CCCs will be given cash prizes,” the collector said.