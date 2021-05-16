Navy experts repair two oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh, improving state's O2 supply

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Expert teams from Naval Dockyard have restored two major oxygen plants at Nellore and Sri Kalahasti bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in the State during the ongoing crisis caused by the shortage of O2.

Following a request from the state administration, Eastern Naval Command airlifted the teams of specialists from Naval Dockyard by the naval Dornier aircraft from Visakhapatnam.

The teams successfully repaired the oxygen plants on Sunday morning by overhauling the compressors and replacing certain adapters and accessories which were manufactured within Naval Dockyard.

The Krishna Teja oxygen plant at Nellore is a big cryogenic plant capable of charging 400 jumbo type cylinders a day and has been non-functional for the past 6 years.

The naval team undertook the repairs of the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186 degree Celsius and also achieve the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge the bottles.

The analysis of the output is 98% oxygen, 0% carbon monoxide and 0.01% carbon dioxide meeting the requirements of medical grade oxygen.

The oxygen plant at Sri Kalahasti near Tirupati is a big plant based on VPSA technology and is capable of generating 16,000 litres per minute at 5 bar (direct feed to lines rather than charging).

The naval team carried out the repairs of this plant as well and achieved the requisite output proved for medical-grade oxygen above 93%, 0% Carbon monoxide and 0.02% carbon dioxide by carrying out necessary adjustment of column and moisture absorption of the plant.

Both oxygen plants were restored by the Naval Dockyard specialist team led by Commander Dipayan.