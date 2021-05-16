STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No drop in intensity as Covid-19 caseload increases by 22,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Active cases in the State increased to 2,07,467 with East Godavari leading the table with 28,723 active cases, followed by Chittoor with 22,916 active cases and Visakhapatnam with 20,431 cases.

COVID 19 Pandemic

The East Godavari district for the third consecutive day reported more than 3,000 cases.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no let up in new Covid- 19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh and the tally increased to 14,11,320 with another 22,517 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9.00 am on Saturday. 

​According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Saturday evening, a total 89,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which is marginally more than samples tested the previous day. Till date, a total 1,78,80,755 samples were tested.

The East Godavari district for the third consecutive day reported more than 3,000 cases. With 3,383 cases, it topped the list, followed by Anantapur district with 2,975 cases, Chittoor with 2,884 cases, Visakhapatnam with 1,984 cases and Guntur with 1,750 cases. 

Active cases in the State increased to 2,07,467 with East Godavari leading the table with 28,723 active cases, followed by Chittoor district with 22,916 active cases and Visakhapatnam with 20,431 active cases.

With another 18,739 new recoveries, which was less than previous day’s recoveries, the total recoveries in the state stood at 11,94,582 and fast approaching 12 lakh mark. The number of casualties in the last 24 hours was 98, which is two more than the previous day’s death toll. The State’s Covid-19 cases toll now stands at 9,271.

Anantapur district reported 12 deaths, Nellore district reported 11, East Godavari district reported 10, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram districts reported nine each, Chittoor, Srikakulam districts reported eight each, Guntur and West Godavari districts reported seven deaths each, while Krishna, Kurnool and Prakasam districts reported five deaths each and Kadapa district reported two deaths.

