SSC exams to be held as per schedule from June 7 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of SSC board examinations as per schedule from June 7, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, the minister said that examination centres are being identified and steps are being taken to print the question papers and assign investigators for the smooth conduct of the SS C board examinations.

“With Covid-19 spreading rapidly, we have declared holidays for the Class 10 students from May 1 to 31. Measures being taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to contain the further spread of the virus are yielding results,” the minister said.

The State government is committed to provide a better future for the students along with health, he said. The students were told to prepare for the SSC exams at their homes during holidays.

The teachers would resume their duties from June 1, Suresh said, adding a decision would be taken in the coming days depending on the Covid-19 situation.