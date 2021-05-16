YSRC govt pushing state into crisis, alleges TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the decisions of the YSRC government were pushing Andhra Pradesh into a deepening economic crisis never seen before, senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu deplored that the State’s growth rate has come down to an alarming 0.3 per cent during 2021-22 because of the policies being implemented in the past two years.

AP would be in a complete mess and a total disarray if the YSRC regime followed its “arrogant policies” for the next three years, he claimed.

​In a statement issued on Saturday, Yanamala said that the AP’s growth rate came down to 4.3 percent in the first Covid wave itself.

It was largely because of the multiplying impact of the lockdown on a State which was already reeling under the anti-industry and anti-people decisions being pursued by the YSRC regime.

The present situation was even more precarious.

The AP economy might even get stuck in negative growth rate in the rampaging second wave of coronavirus, he observed.