Andhra Pradesh allocated 1,600 vials of drug to treat black fungus cases

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of media reports regarding black fungus cases in the state, the medical and health department said it is verifying if any such cases were reported, hospital-wise. A comprehensive report is likely to be compiled by Monday evening.

Disclosing it to mediapersons on Sunday, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the Centre had allocated each state a quota of vials for treatment of black fungus, and Andhra Pradesh was allocated 1,600 vials. “We will be placing an order for procurement of these vials at the earliest.” “There are several confusing and contradictory reports on black fungus cases circulating in social media and published by a section of media. We are collecting information from every hospital, before putting facts before the public.” 

Singhal added a door-to-door survey, which kicked off on May 15, will be completed by Monday evening. On the first day, 30-40 per cent of the population was covered, and around 39,000 people were identified with fever and other symptoms. Samples of the suspected cases were tested and they were advised home isolation. A few others suffering from fever were given medications, he informed the media.“We are continuously monitoring where Asha workers visit, and the places where they identify suspected cases, and a follow-up action is initiated. The objective is to ensure that cases are identified at initial stages and treated, so that they do not become severe. This brings down hospital admissions, too.” 

“At present, fresh infections being reported daily are between 21,000 to 22,000 and today it crossed 24,000. Efforts are being made to ensure that the situation does not become more complicated.”On the oxygen situation in the state, he said in the last 24 hours 600 tonnes of oxygen were lifted and supplied to hospitals in the state, which is 10 tonnes more than the allocated 590 MT.  The state received 80 tonnes of oxygen from Jamnagar in Gujarat, 60 tonnes from Jamshedpur, and 40 tonnes from Durgapur in West Bengal. 

“Today, we have provided comfortable levels of oxygen to the hospitals and kept some more in reserve,” he said and added the Centre had been requested to increase the oxygen allocation in view of the surging caseload. Also, a video conference between officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka with the central government officials regarding allocation of oxygen was held, and a clarity on the issue is likely to emerge by Monday. 

Stating that demand for ICU and oxygen beds continued to remain high, he said in 24 hours till Sunday afternoon, 5,628 Covid patients were discharged, and 7,678 were hospitalised. In 113 Covid care centres, a total of 17,417 people are undergoing treatment. Maintaining that there are no issues with regard to Remdesivir availability, he said a total of 23,382 doses were stocked in government hospitals, and 18,220 more in 403 private hospitals. “District committee, flying squads are conducting inspections of hospitals and a few hospitals were fined for violations.”

