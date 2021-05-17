STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs highest one-day spike of 24,000 Covid-19 cases 

From 1.79 crore sample tests so far in the state, a total of 14,35,491 positives emerged, at an overall positivity rate of about 8 per cent.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 24,171 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day spike ever since the outbreak in March last year. Daily Covid-19 toll surpassed the 100-mark for the second time this week while 21,101 recovered in 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

From 1.79 crore sample tests so far in the state, a total of 14,35,491 positives emerged, at an overall positivity rate of about 8 per cent. The total recoveries increased to 12,15,683 and toll to 9,372 while the active cases rose to 2,10,436.Kurnool, which added over 700 cases, became the eighth district in the state to report over one lakh infections in total.

According to the latest health bulletin, the new infections emerged from 94,550 samples tested in the 24 hours. The single-day surge was the highest in Anantapur (3,356), followed by Chittoor (2,885); and the lowest of 705 in Krishna district. Three districts logged between 700 and 1,000 new cases in a day.

Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported a rise in their daily growth in the Covid caseload. The aggregate in Srikakulam has crossed 93,000, 91,000 in Prakasam and 64,000 in Vizianagaram (the lowest in the state).

Of the 101 deaths reported in the 24 hours, 14 were from Anantapur, 11 from Visakhapatnam, 10 from Chittoor, nine each from East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram, seven from Nellore, six each from Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam, three from West Godavari and two from Kadapa. The active cases were the highest in East Godavari (over 29,000), and the lowest in Kurnool (7,568).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp