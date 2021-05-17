Andhra Pradesh logs highest one-day spike of 24,000 Covid-19 cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 24,171 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day spike ever since the outbreak in March last year. Daily Covid-19 toll surpassed the 100-mark for the second time this week while 21,101 recovered in 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am.

From 1.79 crore sample tests so far in the state, a total of 14,35,491 positives emerged, at an overall positivity rate of about 8 per cent. The total recoveries increased to 12,15,683 and toll to 9,372 while the active cases rose to 2,10,436.Kurnool, which added over 700 cases, became the eighth district in the state to report over one lakh infections in total.

According to the latest health bulletin, the new infections emerged from 94,550 samples tested in the 24 hours. The single-day surge was the highest in Anantapur (3,356), followed by Chittoor (2,885); and the lowest of 705 in Krishna district. Three districts logged between 700 and 1,000 new cases in a day.

Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported a rise in their daily growth in the Covid caseload. The aggregate in Srikakulam has crossed 93,000, 91,000 in Prakasam and 64,000 in Vizianagaram (the lowest in the state).

Of the 101 deaths reported in the 24 hours, 14 were from Anantapur, 11 from Visakhapatnam, 10 from Chittoor, nine each from East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram, seven from Nellore, six each from Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam, three from West Godavari and two from Kadapa. The active cases were the highest in East Godavari (over 29,000), and the lowest in Kurnool (7,568).