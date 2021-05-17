Chandrababu Naidu seeks intervention of President, Governor to save life of arrested MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the manner in which a sitting MP, K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, was arrested by the CID and allegedly ill-treated, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu shot off letters to President Ram Nath Kovid, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and home secretary Ajay K Bhalla seeking their intervention to uphold justice and protect the life of the MP, which, he said, was in danger.

In his letter to the President, Naidu said the MP was arrested on a completely baseless and frivolous charge of sedition for speaking against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his coterie, regarding their “misdeeds and corrupt practices”.

He said it was tyrannical that an elected representative of the Lok Sabha was arrested like a criminal for speaking out against the government and the Chief Minister. “To view the opposition, or a dissenting voice, as dangerous is to misunderstand the basic concepts of democracy. To oppress the opposition is to assault the very foundations of it,” Naidu said quoting Aung San Suu Kyi and added it was not an isolated incident.

He pointed out that the MP, apprehending serious threats to his life by the State government, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court and was sanctioned ‘Y’ category security cover. He said the arrest of the MP was done on the heels of other criminal complaints being lodged against opposition party leaders and their family members. The TDP chief also alleged that Raju was tortured using third degree methods by the CID sleuths.

“The court also directed the police to get the MP examined at Government General Hospital, Guntur and Ramesh Hospital, Guntur with regard to injuries received in police custody. However, the police after an examination at Government General Hospital shifted him to Guntur sub-jail by avoiding Ramesh Hospital without giving information to his family members,” he explained.

The TDP chief said arrests are being made based on the false cases. “The State government, in gross violation of the law, is misusing police force, and the other resources at its disposal, to suppress the opposition,” he argued.