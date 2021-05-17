STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Anantapur hospitals face bed shortage, delay in allotment proves fatal for some 

Anantapur Government General Hospital, the super speciality hospital, and even private corporate hospitals in the district, face acute shortage of ICU and oxygen beds.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representation (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP) Project Director S Subbarayudu, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, died while waiting for an ICU bed in the government super speciality hospital in the city late night.

It reflects the sorry state of affairs in Anantapur, which recently hit the headlines when some Covid patients allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen. Anantapur Government General Hospital, the super speciality hospital, and even private corporate hospitals in the district, face acute shortage of ICU and oxygen beds.

According to his family members, Subbarayudu was administered Covid vaccine on Monday. Later, the 58-year-old Anantapur APMIP Project Director developed fever. With great difficulty, his family members managed to get an ICU bed for him in a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid. When his oxygen saturation levels dropped to 60 per cent, the private hospital referred the case to the super speciality hospital to keep him on ventilator support. 

After frantic efforts by his family members, an ICU bed was arranged for him in the hospital. When he was taken to the hospital, there was no stretcher available to shift him to the ICU on the first floor. The duty doctor who was supposed to be available at the help desk, was absent. As Subbarayudu’s condition was worsening, his son with the help of others shifted him to the ICU. However, it proved to be too late and Subbarayudu succumbed.  

Following the incident, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu suspended the hospital duty officer Dr Sudhakar and RMO Dr Sridhar for their absence at that time and also issued show cause notices to superintendent Vijaya Bhaskar, head nurses Mahalakshmi and Rajeswari. 

It was not an isolated case. Dr T Krishnamurthy, a noted ENT specialist, tested positive for Covid and developed breathing problem. His family members got an oxygen bed for him in a private hospital. With his oxygen saturation levels dropping fast, the doctors asked his family members to shift him to a hospital with ventilator facility. Though they got a bed, his condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday. 

Notwithstanding the efforts of the State government to make Covid treatment affordable, some private hospitals were found to be fleecing patients. Efforts to get a bed by contacting the 104 call centre are also not yielding results some times. K Ramakrishna of Kanaganapalli was admitted to a private hospital. When his condition deteriorated, he was asked to go elsewhere. His family members contacted the 104 call centre. While waiting for the allotment of bed, he died. 

In the GGH, there are 599 Covid beds and of which 55 have ventilator facility and 300 oxygen supply. “We are adopting a patient discharge policy to ease pressure on hospital beds.  The existing 6.8 KL capacity oxygen tank is inadequate to meet the demand. On Saturday itself, we received a total of 2,900 patients,” said Dr KSS Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent of GGH.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken measures to increase the number of oxygen beds by setting up German hangars as directed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.The district administration has taken measures to increase the number of oxygen beds by setting up German hangars. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anantapur COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp