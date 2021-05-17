STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 second wave: Partial curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till end of May

Shops would be allowed to open only between 6 am and noon with prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC in force to prevent the congregation of people

Published: 17th May 2021 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:25 PM

Margam Foundation distributes free meals to Covid-infected persons in Vijayawada

Margam Foundation distributes free meals to Covid-infected persons in Vijayawada. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The partial curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh on May 5 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases has been extended till the end of this month. The state government had earlier announced a partial curfew for 14 days, which was coming to an end on Tuesday. With no let-up in the spread of COVID-19, the state government decided to extend the curfew.

Shops would be allowed to open only between 6 am and noon with prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC in force to prevent the congregation of people. In the afternoon, only emergency services would be allowed.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state with officials, took the decision to extend the curfew. "For getting results (containing the spread of the virus), curfew should be enforced at least for four weeks. It has been just 10 days since the curfew was imposed," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy felt the need to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas and asked officials to effectively utilise the services of village volunteers, ASHA workers and the village Secretariat system for this purpose.

