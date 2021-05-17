GVL Narasimha Rao condemns arrest of rebel YSRC MP, calls charges irrational and loose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was misusing official machinery for settling political scores, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao condemned the arrest of YSRC rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and alleged use of violence by police.

The MP demanded that the High Court take suo motu cognisance and that the responsible police be booked for violence.

In a press meet on Sunday, GVL termed the charges against Raju “irrational and loose”, and demanded that the government not to resort to political vendetta in times of public health emergency like COVID-19.

“When the state is gripped in panic because of COVID-19, the government is using its institutions for political vendetta. The charges and the Sections under which he was booked are irrational. The YSRC failed to control its own MP, and if what he said was problematic, the party can take disciplinary action. But, using police force, violence, and foisting cases is inhuman,” he said.He said criticism by public, media and political parties is a part of democratic discourse.