Kshatriya body distances itself from row over rebel YSRC MP's arrest

The leaders of the Kshatriya community hailing from the Lok Sabha segment met at Bhimavaram on Sunday and discussed the issue in detail. 

 Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Narasapuram Kshatriya Seva Samithi on Sunday distanced itself from the raging controversy over the arrest of rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, who hails from the Kshatriya community. Raju recently made alleged derogatory remarks against leaders of the Reddy community, following which cases were registered against him for the alleged hate speech and spreading disaffection among the people against the government.

The leaders of the Kshatriya community hailing from the Lok Sabha segment met at Bhimavaram on Sunday and discussed the issue in detail. “We distance ourselves from the MP’s comments and he is making such comments only to protect himself and his political interests,’’ they said.

The community leaders further said the language used by the MP is derogatory and the issue is between the MP and the government and the community has nothing to do with it. “The YSRC leadership and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has utmost respect for the Kshatriya community and had even given tickets to three persons from the community in the Lok Sabha segment alone,’’ they said.

They further added that the MP was not maintaining good relations with the elected MLAs under his Parliament constituency. “The MP, who has been sitting either in Delhi or Hyderabad, neglected people of his own constituency for the past 14 months. Even during the ongoing Covid crisis, he was ignoring the people of his constituency. We will not support such people,’’ they said.    

