Medical report exposes Raju’s drama: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu on Sunday said there was no need for the government to ill treat MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju and the medical board report on the injuries of the MP exposed the stand of the “anti-social elements” supporting the MP.Speaking to the media, he said law will take its own course and even an MP can be arrested if he goes against the Constitution.

“Raghu Ramakrishna Raju staged a drama alleging that he was assaulted by the police just to avoid jail. Two TDP leaders — K Atchennaidu and Dhulipalla Narendra —were also arrested by the State police, but none has complained of being assaulted by the police, unlike the MP,’’ he recalled. Calling the MP an “actor”, Ambati said the former complained that he was beaten up immediately after his bail application was rejected by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The MLA said that people were not going to believe either the TDP version or the MP’s allegations against the government, as everyone knew that those injuries were due to psoriasis. “Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu is the man behind the drama. Neither of them can gain political advantage nor damage the government’s image,’’ he said and demanded the MP’s resignation as he has no right to continue as YSRC MP after going against party rules and criticising the government.

“The CID has submitted 46 CDs before the court, explaining how the MP had committed treason, indulged in hate speech targeting some sections of the society and provoking religious hatred among the public. Being a public representative, he has ignored the welfare of the people of his constituency and was living in Delhi for the last 14 months, participating in pro-TDP media channel programmes accusing the YSRC government,’’ the MLA observed.

Rambabu also refuted the TDP allegations that the government has been trying to kill the MP and questioned the need for the government to kill an MP in police custody. Rambabu warned of dire consequences if the TDP leaders continued their vicious propaganda against the State government.

“Raju has violated the 10th schedule of Indian Constitution by toeing another party line after betraying the party from which he was elected. Did the YSRC target the MP or did he target the YSRC?’’ he questioned.

He also accused Raju of using abusive language against the party leaders.