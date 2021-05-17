Now, ward secretaries, CRPF men can be treated at police Covid-19 Care Centre: Andhra police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The 100-bed capacity Police Welfare Covid-19 Care Centre was on Sunday expanded to admit Covid-19 positive village women protection secretaries and district’s CRPF and their family members.The CCC was started on April 30 to provide treatment to Covid-19 positive police personnel, SEB and their family members. This facility has been expanded with 100 beds (90 common beds and 10 oxygen beds) with separate barracks for women and men. Covid-19 positive village secretariat women police, CRPF officers and their staff can have treatment here.

A total of 163 persons, including 147 police personnel, officers, Home Guards and their family members, six GRP and two from communication wing, among others, underwent treatment at the CCC and 102 have been discharged till now. During treatment, the Covid-19 positive police personnel practice yoga and walking under the supervision of police officers, who give motivational speeches to build confidence in the patients.DTC DSP G Ramakrishna is in-charge of the CCC. “We conduct CT scans and Covid-19 tests free of cost to police personnel and police families admitted at the CCC and assistance for admission to other hospitals in case of emergency,” SP Siddhartha Kaushal said.