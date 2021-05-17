Train with 80 tonnes of oxygen arrives in Andhra from Gujarat

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An oxygen express that left a Reliance plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat a few days ago reached Guntur on Sunday morning, bringing 80 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in four containers.

State Covid Control Room special officer MT Krishna Babu said the train covered 1,854 kms to reach Guntur in 31 hours.

“Although the Centre has allocated 590 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen to the state, the amount is not sufficient with the rising cases and as the state has more than 30,000 ventilators and 50,000 ICU and oxygen beds in Covid hospitals,” he added.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the Prime Minister five days ago seeking allocation of 910 metric tonnes of oxygen to the state. In response to that, the central government diverted two oxygen express trains to the state.” Also, 60 metric tonnes of the supply were received from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Although the state has been allotted 170 MT from RNL, 150 MT have been supplied from the plant so far. Also, the oxygen quota from Tamil Nadu has been reduced by 20 MTs.