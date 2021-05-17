STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two suspected black fungus patients die in Kurnool

The deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives as per Covid protocol, the superintendent said.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two suspected black fungus deaths were reported in a span of 48 hours in Kurnool. Both of the patients, said to be in their 30s and 60s, were undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in the city. Health authorities, however, said they could not confirm if the deaths were due to the fungal infection as no samples were collected from the deceased.

Meanwhile, a Covid patient suspected to be suffering from the severe fungal infection was sent to Hyderabad after his health deteriorated. Stating that the cause of the deaths was unclear as samples from the two patients were not collected, GGH superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said one of the two patients, from Guntur, was admitted to the hospital with severe proptosis, and the other was from Anantapur district. 

The deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives as per Covid protocol, the superintendent said. He, however, added the doctors who treated the duo ‘suspected’ that they might be suffering from black fungus.

District medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said some physicians at Kurnool GGH and private hospitals suspected that the victims were suffering from black fungus without any medical confirmation. 

“If any doctor gets suspicious that a patient has the fungus, they must collect samples and send the to microbiology or virology labs. Only then should they announce the results based on facts,’’ he added. Till now, no such samples were collected, he added. 

Microbiology Head of the Department (HoD) of Kurnool GGH Dr Surekha said the hospital has not received any such samples from the physicians and doctors. The state reported its first suspected black fungus case in Kakinada on Saturday. A 55-year-old medical representative was reportedly infected with it after his recovery from Covid-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool black fungus Kurnool Andhra
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp