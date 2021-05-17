Two suspected black fungus patients die in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two suspected black fungus deaths were reported in a span of 48 hours in Kurnool. Both of the patients, said to be in their 30s and 60s, were undergoing treatment at the government general hospital in the city. Health authorities, however, said they could not confirm if the deaths were due to the fungal infection as no samples were collected from the deceased.

Meanwhile, a Covid patient suspected to be suffering from the severe fungal infection was sent to Hyderabad after his health deteriorated. Stating that the cause of the deaths was unclear as samples from the two patients were not collected, GGH superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said one of the two patients, from Guntur, was admitted to the hospital with severe proptosis, and the other was from Anantapur district.

The deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives as per Covid protocol, the superintendent said. He, however, added the doctors who treated the duo ‘suspected’ that they might be suffering from black fungus.

District medical and health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said some physicians at Kurnool GGH and private hospitals suspected that the victims were suffering from black fungus without any medical confirmation.

“If any doctor gets suspicious that a patient has the fungus, they must collect samples and send the to microbiology or virology labs. Only then should they announce the results based on facts,’’ he added. Till now, no such samples were collected, he added.

Microbiology Head of the Department (HoD) of Kurnool GGH Dr Surekha said the hospital has not received any such samples from the physicians and doctors. The state reported its first suspected black fungus case in Kakinada on Saturday. A 55-year-old medical representative was reportedly infected with it after his recovery from Covid-19.