40 doses of Covid-19 vaccine missing; Andhra police files case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chilakalapudi police on Monday registered a case against three ANMs of Narayanapuram urban health centre after 40 doses of COVID-19 vaccine went missing.

Based on a complaint lodged by the duty doctor, Chilakapudi police registered a case on the charges of theft.

According to police, the duty doctor of Narayanapuram urban health centre, during an audit, noticed a shortage of 40 doses of Covishield vaccine.

​When she brought it to the notice of another doctor and three ANMs and other staff, they reportedly gave evasive answers. Officials suspect that the doses were stolen while it was transported from the cold storage to the vaccine centre.