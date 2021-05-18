STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staff discover Rs 6 lakh cash, 25 kg coins from TTD house

After waiting for one month, TTD Estate, Vigilance and local revenue officials opened the doors to conduct panchanama and take possession of the house. 

Published: 18th May 2021 07:28 AM

The TTD Estate officials confiscated the amount, which will be deposited with the TTD. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD officials on Monday stumbled upon Rs 6.15 lakh currency in various denominations and coins weighing 25 kg from a house it allotted to a person, who died an year ago, in Seshachala Nagar of Tirupati.

According to TTD officials, house no 75 at Seshachala Nagar in Karakambadi was allotted to Srinivasan of Tirumala in 2008 as part of rehabilitating those living on the hillock to the temple town of Tirupati. Srinivasan reportedly used to work as a contract worker in Potu at Tirumala and later used to do odd works.

The house had been locked for a long time in the absence of Srinivasan. The TTD officials received complaints that some individuals were trying to encroach the house and sell it illegally. 

On the instructions of joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi, the TTD estate officer conducted an enquiry with the local tahsildar who, a month back, certified that Srinivasan does not have any family members and had died an year ago.

To their surprise, they found bundles of currency notes in a trunk and on counting them for four hours, the cash amounted to more than Rs 6.15 lakh. 

Apart from the currency, the officials found coins weighing 25 lg. The TTD Estate officials confiscated the amount, which will be deposited with the TTD on Tuesday.

