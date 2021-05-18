STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MPs see Chandrababu Naidu's hand behind MP Raju

Midhun Reddy said that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was behind the acts of rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MPs Monday said the conspirators and instigators behind rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju should be exposed by conducting a detailed investigation into his alleged hate speeches. Speaking to the media here, ruling party MPs PV Midhun Reddy, V Balashowry and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu condemned those who extended their support to the arrested MP.

Midhun Reddy said that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was behind the acts of Raju. Under the directions of Naidu, the MP played a drama of being assaulted by the police, soon after his bail was rejected, he alleged. Naidu has been using Raghu Rama’s family for politicising things, he said and pointed out that the TDP chief did not make such remarks or write letters even when TDP leaders were arrested. 

“There is no rule that an MP should not be arrested and the same can be informed to the Speaker during the parliamentary session,’’ he said.Midhun Reddy refuted Raju’s allegation that he was beaten by the CID police in custody and clarified that the doctors have reported to the court that no injuries were found on him. He said that the MP was playing such a drama to mislead the court and avoid going to jail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raman AP
    Yes, words twisting, manufacturing is very easy for the people in the Government. God knows who is right.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp