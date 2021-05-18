YSRC MPs see Chandrababu Naidu's hand behind MP Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MPs Monday said the conspirators and instigators behind rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju should be exposed by conducting a detailed investigation into his alleged hate speeches. Speaking to the media here, ruling party MPs PV Midhun Reddy, V Balashowry and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu condemned those who extended their support to the arrested MP.

Midhun Reddy said that Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was behind the acts of Raju. Under the directions of Naidu, the MP played a drama of being assaulted by the police, soon after his bail was rejected, he alleged. Naidu has been using Raghu Rama’s family for politicising things, he said and pointed out that the TDP chief did not make such remarks or write letters even when TDP leaders were arrested.

“There is no rule that an MP should not be arrested and the same can be informed to the Speaker during the parliamentary session,’’ he said.Midhun Reddy refuted Raju’s allegation that he was beaten by the CID police in custody and clarified that the doctors have reported to the court that no injuries were found on him. He said that the MP was playing such a drama to mislead the court and avoid going to jail.