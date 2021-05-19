Covid-19: 100 oxygen beds installed at Kurnool district's eye hospital

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients, authorities at Kurnool GGH have arranged 100 more oxygen beds unit at Regional Eye Hospital.

On Tuesday, in-charge Collector S Rama Sundhar Reddy along with JC Sreenivasulu, KMC DK Balaji inspected the Covid-19 ward.

He said the 100-bed ward will begin in a day or two. In addition, he said temporary sheds with German technology are being laid to provide 200 beds with oxygen facilities in the Kurnool GGH.

Now, he said, the Covid-19 patients can get avail of 300 more oxygen beds, apart from the 1,000 beds in the GGH.

He told hospital officials and senior doctors to use medical oxygen judiciously and provide quality medication to Covid-19 patients. He also asked about the availability of Remdesivir.

Later, during a videoconference, Ram Sundhar Reddy directed the officials concerned to declare the results of Covid tests within 24 hours of collecting the samples.

​The in-charge Collector said that officials should respond to calls on 104 and conduct tests on the symptomatic within three hours.