STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Patients being allotted bed in 15-20 minutes, says King George Hospital

The teaching hospital came to the rescue of the patients in the first wave when a five-storey CSR block with 500 beds with 100 per cent oxygen support was turned into a full-fledged Covid hospital.

Published: 19th May 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

King George Hospital

At any given time, 40 doctors, including senior doctors and surgeons, are deployed at the CSR block. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: King George Hospital, the ‘lifeline’ of north coastal Andhra and Odisha districts bordering AP, is bursting at the seams as almost 60 per cent of the beds cater to Covid patients. Out of the 1,470 beds in the hospital, 886 are earmarked for Covid treatment.

The teaching hospital came to the rescue of the patients in the first wave when a five-storey CSR block with 500 beds with 100 per cent oxygen support was turned into a full-fledged Covid hospital. Around 400 more beds in Rajendra Prasad ward, Bhavnagar ward, orthopaedic ward, casualty and superspeciality block were also allocated for the purpose.

All non-Covid patients from these wards were shifted to S4 block, and after there was a drop in cases there was no problem in their accommodation, according to KGH superintendent Mythili. “We were able to give quarantine leaves to doctors and nurses last year. But we are unable to do so now due to shortage of staff,” she told The New Indian Express.

ITDA project officer and KGH nodal officer S Venkateswaran said they were in a position that a patient can be assigned a bed within 15 to 20 minutes of his/her arrival. patients. “Besides, five to six beds are available at the triage centre any given time. Patients are being attended immediately. A German shed with 100 beds for the isolation ward will come up within a week...” Venkateswaran said most of the patients referred to the KGH needed oxygen support. Mythili observed that the gap between demand and supply has been brought down considerably even though there are more number of admissions than discharge of patients.

At any given time, 40 doctors, including senior doctors and surgeons, are deployed at the CSR block. There are para-medical staff, mainly technicians, and 10 aestheticians working in each shift. Owing to increase in the number of patients, more doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are required.  Mythili said two oxygen plants sanctioned by the Centre are ready for commissioning in a day or two. Both the plants can generate three tonnes against the requirement of two tonnes, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King George Hospital COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Second Wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp