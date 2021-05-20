Andhra Pradesh Budget presented with outlay of Rs 2.29 lakh crore, TDP boycotts session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday presented the Budget 2021-22 for the state with an estimated outlay of Rs 2.29 lakh crore. The revenue expenditure was estimated at Rs 1.73 lakh crore with revenue deficit pegged at Rs 5,000 crore and fiscal deficit at Rs 37,029 crore.

The Budget session would be held for only one day in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opposition TDP boycotted the session protesting the government's decision to hold it for a single day alleging that it is running away from discussing the issues confronting the people.

After the customary address by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, through virtual mode from Raj Bhavan, Buggana Rajendranath presented the Budget. For the first time, the government presented a gender-based Budget with an allocation of Rs 47,283 crore for women's welfare. Similarly, Rs 16,748 crore was earmarked for child welfare.

Key sectors like agriculture, medical and health department got a major share of allocations in the Budget. The government allocated Rs 1,000 crore for combating Covid-19 in the state.

The Assembly will also pass a resolution opposing the Centre's plans to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.