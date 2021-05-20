STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CT, MRI scan equipment launched in 4 hospitals

The CM said the state has 11 teaching hospitals, of which only seven had CT and MRI scanning facilities.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating CT and MRI scanning machines at four teaching hospitals from his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday launched CT and MRI machines at RIMS Hospitals in Ongole, Kadapa, and Srikakulam, and Nellore government general hospital virtually from his camp office near here.The CM said the state has 11 teaching hospitals, of which only seven had CT and MRI scanning facilities. He added these equipment are available in PPP mode without any scope for software upgradation or improvement in the quality of diagnosis. 

Sixteen teaching hospitals are being set up and it is being ensured that  each parliamentary constituency has one, he said. “Top of the line diagnosis services will be made available in these hospitals and the services will be brought under Aarogyasri. Quality diagnosis will be provided to Aarogyasri patients at free of cost. The trust will bear the operation and maintenance expenses,” Jagan observed. 

The new CT and MRI equipment in Srikakulam, Ongole and Nellore hospitals are of Siemens, and Kadapa was given a CT scanner as an MRI machine was already available, with a budget of around Rs 69 crore. Siemens will provide a three year warranty and maintenance for seven years, he said and added that the new equipment will also be set up in the remaining seven teaching hospitals.Jagan lauded the services of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, Asha workers and village/ward volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic. 

The chief minister said though nearly 20,000 cases of coronavirus are emerging every day, and in the absence of Tier-I cities such as  Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore (where superspeciality hospitals can be found in plenty) in Andhra Pradesh, the mortality rate here was lower compared to other states due to the selfless service of the government employees.

