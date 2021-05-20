STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure no schools are closed, CM tells edn officials

Published: 20th May 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said schools across the state must adhere to national standards in infrastructure maintenance, and utilisation of teachers’ services.While reviewing the functioning of schools and Anganwadis under the Nadu-Nedu scheme on Wednesday, the CM released a spoken English book and CDs designed for Anganwadi teachers by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare. 

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the student-teacher ratio should be maintained and the schools should be within a two kilometer radius of the students’ residence.“All schools and Anganwadi centers are being revamped and there should be no instance of closing down of any school.” He directed the officials to build more rooms under Nadu Nedu.Education department said it has laid focus on implementing  proposals as per the national guidelines for effective utilisation of the teachers’ services and school infrastructure. 

As part of it, changes would be made to schools based on the student-teacher ratio and the Anganwadi students will be joined in primary schools with fewer pupil polution.   Proposals are also being developed to categorise classes 3 to 5 under high school, and turning the upper primary schools into high schools wherever possible.

