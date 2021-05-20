STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries outnumber fresh cases

Andhra Pradesh posts 24,819 Covid recoveries against 23,160 new cases; 106 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a sign that Andhra Pradesh is on a recovery path, more Covid-19 patients were declared cured than new cases reported in 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The state saw 24,819 people recovering against 23,160 others testing positive, apart from 106 Covid deaths, according to government data.  

The state tested over 1 lakh samples in the 24 hours taking the aggregate to 1.82 crore. East Godavari, yet again, posted the highest single-day spike in cases (3,528), followed 2,670 in Chittoor. The daily growth in Vizianagaram, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam saw a decline.The cumulative cases in Kadapa have went past 86,000; Krishna’s tally surged past 79,000, Prakasam’s 95,000. and Srikakulam’s 97,000.  

Meanwhile, the toll stood at 9,686 after 106 fresh deaths, 17 of which took place in West Godavari, 11 each in Nellore and Vizag, nine each in EG and V’nagaram, eight each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and S’kulam, seven in Guntur, five in Kurnool, four in Prakasam and one in Kadapa.

