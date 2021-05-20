Srikanth slams TD for boycotting Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the Opposition TDP for boycotting the Assembly session, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth said the government will conduct the business of the house in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the MLA said that the government was ready to discuss any issue, but the opposition TDP was enacting a drama to avoid discussing public issues. He said that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu could have cited Covid as a reason for boycotting the session instead of defaming the government.

The State government has been taking effective measures in controlling the Covid, right from increasing the testing centres to setting up Covid Care Centres in all constituencies with all required facilities. The MLA questioned whether the steps being taken against the pandemic were not visible to Naidu. Further, Srikanth Reddy stated that Naidu has completely neglected the healthcare system during his rule. The State government has been taking measures from time to time to make sure that there is no oxygen shortage, constantly writing to the Centre seeking more quota, he observed.

He slammed Naidu for making irresponsible remarks against the State government and creating panic among the public and made it clear that they had no objection to purchasing vaccines from the manufacturers but the control of vaccine supply is still with the Centre. Speaking on the arrest of rebel MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Srikanth Reddy said the MP was working under the direction of Naidu. He claimed that the CID had suo moto registered a case against the MP and presented him before the court. Responding to the allegation that the MP was unnecessarily booked with treason cases, he said that in the past Naidu had filed cases against TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and others under Section 124A.