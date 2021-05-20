ULBs to get more garbage transfer stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed all the municipal commissioners to submit proposals for establishing garbage transfer stations in all the urban local bodies (ULBs) as a part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative of the government. As a part of the initiative, three garbage bins will be provided to each household in all the ULBs so that the waste is segregated right at the source.

The commissioners were instructed to submit the details by May 22 after commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) MM Nayak “observed with displeasure” the delay in sending proposals. It may be noted that the state government would be launching CLAP, with the slogan ‘garbage free, bin, free litter free’ in all the ULBs, likely on July 8. The officials said that as a part of the programme, waste transfer stations and promotion of segregation of wastes at the household level would be taken up. While transfer stations are those where the garbage collected by the ULB authorities would be temporarily unloaded before moving to processing units, three different sized and coloured bins would be given to separate solid waste in three streams.

“It is proposed to provide three bins in three colours. i.e., green for wet waste, blue for dry waste, and red for domestic hazardous waste to all the households by all the ULBs using 15 finance commission grants/ corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Similarly, more garbage transfer stations will also be set up for effective solid waste management,” the officials added.

The commissioners of ULBs were directed to procure the bins either through corporate donors or CSR funds. If the ULBs can’t tap funds under CSR/philanthropic programmes, they have been instructed to procure the same using 15 finance commission funds.The department has prepared an action plan for the roll out of CLAP and will be engaging more garbage collection vehicles, which are GPS-enabled and other tracking-friendly, establishing compost units, sewage treatment plants and others under the programme.

3 bins to households in ULBs

