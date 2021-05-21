STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

50 per cent of allocations for welfare, flagship programmes finds way in Andhra Pradesh Budget

As much as Rs 865 crore was earmarked for interest-free loans for SHGs against Rs 975.19 crore spent in 2020-21.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than Rs 1 lakh crore was allocated for the welfare sector, including sub-plans for BCs, SCs, STs, Kapu, and Minorities, and other flagship programmes of the state government under Navaratnalu in the 2021-22 state budget. Compared to the previous fiscal, allocations were significantly higher. Just like the sub-plans for BCs, SCs and STs, the state also introduced an action plan for minorities welfare.

If the sub-plans for SC, STs and BCs are analysed, growths of 22 per cent, 27 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, are seen. The SC sub-plan was allocated Rs 17,403.14 crore against the revised estimates (2020-21) of Rs 14,218 crore; ST sub-plan Rs 6,131.24 crore against the RE of Rs 4,814.50 crore, and BC sub-plan Rs 28,237.65 crore against the RE of Rs 21,317.24 crore.

Similar to Rs 3,840.92 crore spent on YSR Rythu Bharosa, a flagship programme of the  state government, last year, Rs 3,845.30 crore was allocated for the scheme this fiscal. YSR Aarogyasri got Rs 2,258.94 crore against Rs 1,624.70 crore spent in the previous fiscal. Jagananna Vidya Deevena, under which fee for college students is reimbursed, Rs 2,400 crore was allocated against Rs 1,560.62 crore spent in the previous fiscal. No amount was spent on Jagananna Vasathi Deevena last fiscal due to the Covid pandemic, and this year Rs 2,223.15 crore was earmarked.

As much as Rs 865 crore was earmarked for interest-free loans for SHGs against Rs 975.19 crore spent in 2020-21. For YSR Interest Free Loans for Urban SHGs, Rs 247 crore was set aside; Rs 500 crore is estimated to be spent on YSR Interest Free Loans to farmers, against Rs 1,100 crore spent in 2020-21. The government introduced the EBC Nestam scheme this year and allocated Rs 500 crore. Another Rs 500 crore was allocated for Kapu Nestham.

For YSR Nethanna Nestham Rs 198 crore was allocated, Rs 300 crore for Jagananna Chedodu, Rs 285 crore for YSR Vahana Mitra, Rs 120 crore for Matsyakara Bharosa, Rs 1096.75 crore for YSR Gruha Vasathi and Rs 17,000 core for YSR Pension Kanuka.

The allocations for development of anganwadis, implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana plus (proper nutrition to pregnant and lactating women, and children under the age of six), YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha were included in the gender and child budgets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Budget Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp