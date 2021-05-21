50 per cent of allocations for welfare, flagship programmes finds way in Andhra Pradesh Budget

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than Rs 1 lakh crore was allocated for the welfare sector, including sub-plans for BCs, SCs, STs, Kapu, and Minorities, and other flagship programmes of the state government under Navaratnalu in the 2021-22 state budget. Compared to the previous fiscal, allocations were significantly higher. Just like the sub-plans for BCs, SCs and STs, the state also introduced an action plan for minorities welfare.

If the sub-plans for SC, STs and BCs are analysed, growths of 22 per cent, 27 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, are seen. The SC sub-plan was allocated Rs 17,403.14 crore against the revised estimates (2020-21) of Rs 14,218 crore; ST sub-plan Rs 6,131.24 crore against the RE of Rs 4,814.50 crore, and BC sub-plan Rs 28,237.65 crore against the RE of Rs 21,317.24 crore.

Similar to Rs 3,840.92 crore spent on YSR Rythu Bharosa, a flagship programme of the state government, last year, Rs 3,845.30 crore was allocated for the scheme this fiscal. YSR Aarogyasri got Rs 2,258.94 crore against Rs 1,624.70 crore spent in the previous fiscal. Jagananna Vidya Deevena, under which fee for college students is reimbursed, Rs 2,400 crore was allocated against Rs 1,560.62 crore spent in the previous fiscal. No amount was spent on Jagananna Vasathi Deevena last fiscal due to the Covid pandemic, and this year Rs 2,223.15 crore was earmarked.

As much as Rs 865 crore was earmarked for interest-free loans for SHGs against Rs 975.19 crore spent in 2020-21. For YSR Interest Free Loans for Urban SHGs, Rs 247 crore was set aside; Rs 500 crore is estimated to be spent on YSR Interest Free Loans to farmers, against Rs 1,100 crore spent in 2020-21. The government introduced the EBC Nestam scheme this year and allocated Rs 500 crore. Another Rs 500 crore was allocated for Kapu Nestham.

For YSR Nethanna Nestham Rs 198 crore was allocated, Rs 300 crore for Jagananna Chedodu, Rs 285 crore for YSR Vahana Mitra, Rs 120 crore for Matsyakara Bharosa, Rs 1096.75 crore for YSR Gruha Vasathi and Rs 17,000 core for YSR Pension Kanuka.

The allocations for development of anganwadis, implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Sampoorna Poshana plus (proper nutrition to pregnant and lactating women, and children under the age of six), YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha were included in the gender and child budgets.