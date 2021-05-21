STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID crisis, Andhra now faces black fungus menace as 32 cases reported in state

The State government has notified mucormycosis under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and issued the Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 to be in force for a year.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus. (Representational Image)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 32 cases of mucormycosis, commonly called black fungus, the Health Department said on Friday.

Chittoor district topped with 10 followed by Prakasam with six, Guntur four, West Godavari and Kadapa three each, Anantapuramu and Kurnool two each, Srikakulam and SPS Nellore one each, the department said in a report.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts did not report any cases so far, it said.

While 10 cases were reported in the State on May 16, three came on the 19th and 19 more on the 20th of that month.

All the healthcare facilities (government and private) will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR and the State government," Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said in the notification.

"They should report each and every suspected or confirmed case of mucormycosis to the Commissioner, Health, through the District Medical and Health Officer concerned and also to the district Collectors, the Principal Secretary said.

No person, institution or organization should spread any information or material for management of mucormycosis without permission from the Health Commissioner, he said.

Any individual or organisation disobeying the regulations would be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Singhal said.

The State government has identified 17 hospitals in different districts for treatment of black fungus and placed orders with three pharma companies for purchase of 16,650 Liposomal Amphotericin-B injections, 2,250 Posaconazole injections and 90,000 tablets.

The state also reported 20,937 fresh cases of coronavirus, 20,811 recoveries and 104 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

With this, the cumulative positives increased to 15,42,079, recoveries to 13,23,019 and toll 9,904, a health department bulletin said.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,156, it said.

Like in the first wave where its COVID-19 graph went on a steep incline after a slow start, East Godavari district is showing the same pattern during the second wave, logging the highest number of cases in the state daily.

In 24 hours, it reported 3,475 fresh cases and stopped short of the two-lakh total positives mark.

Chittoor also reported new cases in excess of 3,000 while eight districts added between 1,100 and 1,900 each.

Three districts reported less than 1,000 cases each.

Srikakulam district crossed the one-lakh total cases mark on Friday, logging 1,143 afresh, becoming the ninth district in the state in the list.

Chittoor district had 15 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Prakasam and Vizianagaram ten each, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and SPS Nellore nine each, Krishna eight, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each in 24 hours.

West Godavari registered six deaths while Kadapa had none.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
(Representational Image)
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
A queue at the Ayurveda camp set up in Nellore’s Krishnapatnam. (Photo | Express)
Born on January 9, 1927, in Maroda village, (present-day Uttarakhand) Bahuguna's zest for environmental preservation took flight early on. He began participating in social activities from the age of 13. In frame: Sunderlal Bahuguna signing an autograph fo
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
