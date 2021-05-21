STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra budget jugglery of numbers, injustice to all districts, says BJP leader Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar also questioned why there was no special allocation for COVID-19 vaccination, which is a critical step in fighting the pandemic, in the budget.

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the budget presented by the state government on Thursday as a jugglery of numbers, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said that the annual allocation of financial resources lacked substance. 

​He also questioned why there was no special allocation for COVID-19 vaccination, which is a critical step in fighting the pandemic, in the budget.

“Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the war against COVID-19. But what is it for? Is it for food or accommodation or medicines of the patients? The government has also announced free vaccination for the 18-45 years age group. Where is the budget for that?” Dinakar, who is also a chartered accountant, sought to know.

About allocations to different departments for welfare, he alleged that women, SC/ST/BC, Kapu-Brahmin and other corporation funds have not been spent for the intended purpose in the last two years. He further said that no allocation was made to districts, particularly backward ones like Prakasam.

“Injustice has been done to all the districts as it was not specified as to how much allocation has been made. Minimum government, maximum governance slogan of the government is far from truth,” he claimed.

He further pointed out that the state has neither assets nor income, but has a high debt burden.

