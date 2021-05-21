STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra budget: Rs 31,256 crore booster dose to agriculture and allied sectors

Budgetary allocations Rs 2,096.38 crore higher than last fiscal for agri  sector, which was Rs 29,159.97 crore;  Rs 6,876.50 crore for YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan

Farmers, Farming

The budgetary allocations for 2020-21 was Rs 2,096.38 crore higher than the last fiscal.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Notwithstanding lockdown and curfews, farmers have to work and grow food, if not, the very survival of the country will be in a limbo, said Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu during the presentation of agriculture budget 2021-22, emphasising the importance of farmers and agriculture. Understanding the role of farmer and agriculture, more so in the current Covid pandemic times, the State government on Thursday presented an agriculture budget with an outlay of Rs 31,256.35 crore, which is 13.6 per cent of the entire budget. 

The budgetary allocations for 2020-21 was Rs 2,096.38 crore higher than the last fiscal (Rs 29,159.97 crore). “We stood by our promise and top priority was given to farmers welfare and development of agriculture and allied sectors. Under various schemes, including YSR Rythu Bharosa, a total of Rs 68,000 crore were spent in the last 23 months. We have even cleared Rs 2,771 crore dues left pending by the previous government for various farmer welfare initiatives and procurements,” Kannababu said. 
To help the farmers in their investment for crops before the commencement of crop season Rs 6,876.50 crore has been allocated under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme in the budget. During the last fiscal, Rs 6,885 crore was spent under the programme.

Giving emphasis to infrastructure that will benefit the farmers from procuring seeds to selling their produce, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are being strengthened. Besides 10,544 existing RBKs, another 234 will be established. Further, the current 65 warehouse hubs attached to RBKs will be enhanced to 154. Around 10,417 RBKs will have their own building with each costing Rs 21.80 lakh. A total of Rs 128 crore has been allocated for RBKs and another Rs 100 crore for subsidy seed distribution at RBKs. Besides Rs 1,802.82 crore for YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for YSR Zero Interest Farm Loans, Rs 61.91 crore for YSR Polambadi, Rs 311.62 crore for organic policy and Rs 88.57 crore for YSR Agriculture Testing Labs.

While only Rs 500 was allocated for the Price Stabilisation Fund, Rs 2,000 crore allocated for calamity fund. About Rs 20 crore has been allocated for ex-gratia for the families of the farmers who have committed suicide. About Rs 610 crore has been allocated to the marketing department, Rs 303.04 crore for cooperative sector, Rs 1,026.37 crore for animal husbandry and Rs 329.48 crore for fisheries. 

